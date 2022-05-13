Elliottsville
Paul F. Werner, 84, of Elliottsville, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 7, 1937 in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Oscar R. and Esther Heyde Werner.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Connie Gleason Werner; a brother, Richard Werner and wife, Mable.
Surviving are his two sons, Scott Werner (Esfir Grinko) of Philadelphia, and Stuart Werner (Jean) of Pittsburgh; one sister, Carol West (Jim) of Ringgold, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Helen Anderson of Uniontown.
Paul attended Wharton Furnace Union Church. He graduated from Carol Schurz High School in Chicago Ill., and Trinity College in Illinois. He had pastored at many local churches and was a master gardener. He was a member of Wharton and Ringgold Granges.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of the service, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with Pastor Nick Mitchell Officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
