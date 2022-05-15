Elliottsville
Paul F. Werner, 84, of Elliottsville, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of the service, on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with Pastor Nick Mitchell Officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
