Paul Franklin Bryner passed into the arms on our Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 87.
Paul was born to the late Clarence Wendell Bryner, Sr., and Rosa Ann Hostetter Bryner on June 25, 1934, in his home in Pleasant Hills.
At an early age, he developed a love for music, gardening, traveling and a good joke.
Paul married his best friend, Roberta Jane Corristan, on May 4, 1956, in McKeesport. They were blessed with a loving family, son, Paul Lawrence Bryner (Shawna); daughter, Charlene Rae Bryner Schroyer (Richard); grandchildren, Jennifer Schroyer Richter (Brian) Paul Daniel Bryner (Lisa), Matthew Steven Bryner, Jess Earl Schroyer (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Casey, Jake, Haley and Dylan; and great-great-grandchild, Jaxon.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sisters, Olive Kennedy, Beulah Lee, Mildred Frinsko, and Ruth Miner; brothers, Clarence Bryner, Donald Bryner, Ralph Bryner, Chester Bryner, Robert Bryner and Dick Bryner; and a grandson, Matthew Bryner.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
