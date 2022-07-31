Farmington
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Paul Franklin Kaufman Jr., of Farmington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the age of 83, after succumbing to kidney disease. Paul was born September 21, 1938, the first child of Paul F. Kaufman Sr. and Mary Foster.
He is survived by his wife, Helen A. Betley-Kaufman; sister, Mary Laddis; son, Paul F. Kaufman III; daughter, Sara Reece (Kaufman); and grandson, Brenden Kaufman.
Paul was a loving and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed traveling, vacationing at Disney parks and properties, and spending time with family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
