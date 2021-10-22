Vanderbilt
Paul G. Hamilla Sr., 85, of Vanderbilt, Perry Township, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Annalisa PCH, Perryopolis.
Born February 29, 1936, in Perryopolis, he was a son of the late John and Julia Buchina Hamilla.
A resident of Vanderbilt for a majority of his life, Mr. Hamilla was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis.
Paul was retired from PPL Utility, Harrisburg, where he worked as a lineman supervisor. He grew up on the family farm, eventually taking over the farm raising beef and buffalo, hay, grains and corn. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and most of all loved his tractors.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Renee Hamilla of Perryopolis; his daughter-in-law, Amy Hamilla of Carlisle; brother, Theodore Hamilla of Vanderbilt; six grandchildren, Jennifer Tubbs, Brian M. Hamilla, Brandon P. Hamilla, Ryan P. Hamilla, Danial J. Hamilla, Michael Hamilla; 11 great-grandchildren, August Hamilla, Savana Hamilla, April Shirk, Austin Hamilla, Ethan Wood, Evan Wood, Mikayla Wood, Natalie Wood, Benjamin Boyd, Anna Hamilla, Charlie Hamilla; cousin, Nancy Balog; his doctor, Dr. Mary Beth Krafty; and very close friends, Bonnie and Tom Brown.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Paul G. Hamilla Jr. and Richard J. Hamilla; brother, John Hamilla; and two sisters, Marion Grimplin and Dorothy Washabaugh.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Panachida will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 23, followed by divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery. A Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday evening in the funeral home.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
