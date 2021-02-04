Lemont Furnace
Paul G. Watson, 82, of Lemont Furnace, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Uniontown Hospial.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 5, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Private interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
