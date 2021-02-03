Lemont Furnace
Paul G. Watson, 82, of Lemont Furnace, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Uniontown Hospial.
He was born February 18, 1938, in Dunbar, a son of Edna Watson.
He was a true patriot serving 30 years in the United States Navy, from 1955-1985, as a boatswain's mate. He retired as a master chief petty officer.
He was a member of Dunbar Baptist Church and Fleet Reserve Association.
After retirement he worked in the plumbing, heating and air conditioning field.
Surviving are sons Paul (Brenda) Watson II, Jeffrey Watson; grandchildren Chrissy (Chad) Adrians, Brandon (Rachel) Watson, Jerod Watson and girlfriend Shelby, Krista (Billy) Coffman, Cassie Watson and fiance Erich; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Nancy (Roger) Anderson, Kathy (Frank) Orawiec; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by wife Nancy C. Halfhill Watson; brothers and sisters Frank (Faye) Watson, Loretta (George) Martinchalk, John Ray McMillan, Ruth Holmes, Myrtle McMillan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 5, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Private interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
