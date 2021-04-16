Uniontown
Paul H. "Pooch" Anderson III, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in his home. He was born May 18, 1942, in Orlando, Fla., a son of the late Paul "Bud" H. Anderson Jr. and Susan C. Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert "Bob" Anderson; and sister Susan Winchell.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Gleason Anderson of Uniontown; children Mindy Downs (Scott) of Mill Run, Paul Anderson IV (Mandy) of Carmichaels, David Tinney (Michelle) of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; and his sister, Abby Rahl of Edgewater, Fla.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge Fayette Free & Accepted Masons #228. He previously owned Blast-Off Cleaning Equipment. He graduated from Uniontown High School Class of 1960.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, April 17, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow at Chalk Hill Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
