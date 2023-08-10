Paul Hoferka

Paul Joseph Hoferka, 65, of Smithfield, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
He was born September 17, 1957, in Uniontown, the son of Paul S. Hoferka and Wilma J. Bonk Hoferka.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Karen L. Grimm Hoferka; children, D'Anne Hoferka and Matt Pechatsko, and Sara Bell Adams and Jeff Adams; grandsons, Remington Bell and Emery Adams; sister, Anne Hoferka; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephew; great-nieces and nephew; and many wonderful friends, new and old.
Paul, affectionally known as Papa, will be remembered for his faith in his Lord Jesus, and his love of his family and friends.
He was employed for 47 years at Coolspring Stone Supply.
Private family visitation will be in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
The family extends a very special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown, for the loving care given to Paul.
