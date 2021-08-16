Point Marion
Paul J. Forcier, 72, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in his home. He was born in Fall River, Mass., November 26, 1948, a son of the late Herve Forcier and Rita Dunn Forcier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Forcier.
Paul was a 1966 graduate of BMC Durfee High School. He was a collector of Nascar Classic Cars.
Left to cherish Paul's memory are his children, Scott Forcier (Cassi McArdle), "PJ" Paul J. Forcier, Christopher Forcier (Melissa) and Jamie Miller (Michael); brothers, Sonny Forcier (Alana) and Richard Forcier; and his longtime companion, Patricia Ward
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. In accordance with Paul's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
