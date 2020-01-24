McClellandtown
Paul J. Skvarek Sr., 77, formerly of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the Geneva (Ohio) Memorial Hospital.
A son of the late Frank and Della Lisauckis Skvarek, Paul was born and raised in Point Marion on July 12, 1942. He never forgot his friends and the many fond memories of his childhood.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he had been employed on the assembly line for General Motors in Euclid, Ohio.
Surviving are two children and their families, Paul Skvarek Jr. and Lori Dennis, both of Jefferson, Ohio; a brother, Don Skvarek of Richland, Wash.; a sister, Ann DeAngelo of Moorpark, Calif.; and many friends in Fayette County.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of a Prayer Service, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Interment, with Military Honors by the Point Marion Veterans Posts, will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents.
