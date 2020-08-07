Point Marion
Paul J. Stewart, 83, of Point Marion, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in his home. Born May 21, 1937, in Point Marion, he was a son of the late Edward and Manella Mae Pounds Stewart.
A member of the New Geneva Baptist Church, he was a locksmith at West Virginia University, retiring from their maintenance department in 1996. His whole life he has enjoyed camping with his wife and family. He also enjoyed boating, looking at trucks, watching his grandson race in the GNCC Series, and his year wasn’t complete unless he attended the annual RV Show in Harrisburg.
Surviving are his wife, Emily Frankenberry Stewart; three children and their spouses, Paul R. and Louise Stewart of Point Marion, Allan J. and Kim Stewart of Smithfield, and Patty Sue and David Simpson of Blacksville, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Christina and Chad Dunn, A.J. and Danielle Stewart, Molly Ann Simpson and Audrey Claire Simpson; and two great-grandchildren, Callen and Chloe Dunn, with another one on the way. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews; and his faithful, loving, little canine buddy, Mitzi.
The last member of his immediate family, Paul was predeceased by brothers Edward and Art Stewart; and sisters Lillian Myers, Ruth Travis, Marge DeVault and Alberta Smith.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, August 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with his pastor, the Rev. Terry Hagedorn, officiating. Private interment will be in Wolf’s Cemetery, Dilliner. CDC recommendations concerning the current pandemic will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.