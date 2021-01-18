Masontown
Pastor Paul James Parsons, 79, of Masontown, slipped quietly into the presence of his Lord Thursday, January 14, 2021.
He was born February 27, 1941, in Kenmore, N.Y., a son of the late Charles and May Parsons.
Paul was a physical therapist and faculty member of West Virginia University School of Medicine, and Faith University, where he served as dean of theology.
He was a pastor/ teacher at the Waynesburg Bible Chapel and Calvary Baptist Church of Uniontown.
Paul was missionary to St Croix. After he retired, he was called to Haiti, where he lived at the EBAC Orphanage, mentoring young people and teaching both medical and theology classes for 12 years.
Captain Parsons enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he entered as a private but received a direct commission.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Wise Parsons; three sons, Peter Parsons (Melissa), Brian Parsons (Sherry) and Steven Parsons (Wendy); seven grandchildren, Derek, Joshua, Breanna, Mackenna, Kendall, Gabriella and Liam.
Also surviving are a sister, Bernice Holmes of Phoenix, Ariz.; special nephews Phil (Mary) Parsons, Larry (Ellen) Parsons, Kevin (Lois) Parsons, Jon (Suzanne) Parsons and Robert Parsons (Cathy Holmes).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, in the Waynesburg Bible Chapel, 800 East Greene Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. Larry Douglas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to CMML, marked Parsons/ Haiti, P.O. Box 13, Spring Lake, NJ 07762, for the orphans Paul so dearly loved.
Arrangements are entrusted to BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.