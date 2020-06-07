Star Junction
Paul John Kmetz, 79, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He was born April 23, 1941, in McKeesport, a son of Paul Kmetz and Evelyn Marie Stanley Kmetz.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Perryopolis. He was the former owner of Cruisin Diner for 10 years, and served on the Perryopolis Joint Sewage Authority, and Star Junction Fish & Game Club.
He was retired from U.S. Steel Irvin Works.
Paul was a wonderful husband to Brenda, celebrating 55 years of marriage last October. He was an amazing father to his three boys and daughters-in-law, and a true inspiration to his grandchildren.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending that time with his boys and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling the world with Brenda and their traveling companions, Sonny and Emily.
A special thank you to Roger and Deny for being such loving and caring lifetime neighbors and also a great big thank you to Dr. Ronald Lutes and his team, Dr. Schroff and staff of OSPTA Hospice.
He is survived by three sons, Paul Martin Kmetz and wife Nicole, Brenden Christopher Kmetz and wife Michele, and Matthew Francis Kmetz, all of Perryopolis; five grandchildren, Savannah Prue, Dalton Kmetz, Staci Kmetz, Paul J. Kmetz and Conner Kmetz; four nieces and nephews; Renee and Paul Harvey, Nicky and Nikki Petrus, Susie and Brian Coleman and Bobby Petrus. Also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife Brenda Marlene Sarah Hudock Kmetz November 5, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, in the funeral home, with Fr. Efren Ambre officiating.
Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "green phase," guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines. Masks MUST be worn and social distancing must still be maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.