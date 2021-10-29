New Salem
Paul Joseph Barbabella, 76 of New Salem, passed away on Monday, October, 25, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
He was born on November 26, 1944 in Uniontown, a son of Marino Enrico and Anna Gallis Barbabella.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Christina Rice Barbabella; daughter, Lynn Ann Barbabella Fike; infant grandson, Paul Joseph Barbabella III; brother, Aneico "Buzzy" Barbabella.
Paul proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He retired as the Maintenance Supervisor at California University of Pennsylvania.
Paul is survived by six children: Paul Joseph Barbabella, II. and his wife, Jami of Brownfield, Tina Marie Carrigan and her husband Mark of New Salem, David Barbabella and his wife, Brandy of Cheat Lake, W.Va., Paula Renee Thomas and her husband Raymond of Adah, Tonia Annette Lowery and her husband, Guy of Mill Run, Michael Joseph Barbabella and his wife, Angela of Smithfield; brother, Vincent Barbabella and his wife Donna of Fla.; 68 grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friend, Donnie Peterson.
Paul's family will receive friends from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475 where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Followed by Full Military Rites and Honors being accorded by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.