Paul Joseph Cech

Malden
Paul J. Cech of Malden, died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
He was born in Brownsville, on May 4, 1953 a son of Joan Cecilia Mullen Cech of Cardale, and the late Paul John Cech. Paul is the father of Angie Ankrom (Jason, Sydney & Chase) of Rices Landing and Jeff Cech of Brentwood; brother, of Joan Lucas (Tom & Sam) of Hopwood. He is also survived by numerous other family members and friends in Southwestern Pa. and beyond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Lynn Johnson Cech and his father, Paul Cech.
Paul was a published poet and independent scholar. He earned his living as an educator and prior to that as a social worker.
Services are private and under the direction of YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. 15320.
The family suggests donations may be made to the Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, and please be kind to one another.
