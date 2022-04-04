Tower Hill II
Paul Joseph "Dunk" Dudash was born on January 25, 1942 in Tower Hill II, Pennsylvania. He passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at his home in Loveland, Colorado.
He was the second of seven kids. As a teen he spent summers working the tobacco fields in Connecticut. After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was proud to have been a Veteran of the 3D Armored division.
Upon returning from the Army, he moved to Washington D.C. where he met his wife, Janet. They moved to Colorado and had one child, Andrea. After divorcing in 1975, he briefly moved back to Pennsylvania before returning to Colorado to raise his daughter.
While in Pennsylvania, he was a member of the Tower Hill II Firehall and played softball with the Firehall team.
Paul loved his grandchildren more than anything. He was a genius when it came to old cars and baseball. He was quirky and generous and hilariously funny.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Louise Dudash; his sisters, Dora Ann Connors and Monica Graber; and brother Frank Dudash.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea O'Connell (Kevin); grandchildren, Aidan and Logan O'Connell; his partner Kathy Schaedel; step-daughter, Christine Jimenez; and his three siblings, Adam Dudash, Fred Dudash and Gerri Harbaugh.
Services will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday, April 5 in Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.