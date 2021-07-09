Paul Joseph Homer Jr.

Dunbar Township
Paul Joseph "Joe" Homer Jr., 62, of Dunbar Township, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in his residence. He was born January 30, 1959, in Connellsville, a son of Evelyn Petro Homer and the late Paul Joseph Homer Sr.
Joe graduated from Connellsville High School Class of 1977. He was a longtime member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, Leisenring.
Joe was employed as a carpenter and worked for the Carpenter's Union Local 432. He was also a member of the Juniata Sportsman's Club and the Dunbar Eagles Club.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his children, Victoria Pletcher of Dunbar, Paul J. Homer III and wife Stacy of Virginia Beach, Va., Christopher Homer and wife Alexandra of Dunbar, and Nicholas Homer and fiancee Jamie of Connellsville; grandchildren Nicole Homer, Collyn Pletcher, Sydney Pletcher, Megan Harricharan, Sterling, Grace, John, Taylor and Bryce Homer; great-grandchildren Landen, Liam, Logan, Natalia and Nadia; brother Mark Homer and wife Holly of Vanderbilt; niece Emily Homer of Vanderbilt; ex-wife and friend Rose Homer of Dunbar.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. A Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 8:30 until the 9:15 hour of the Panahida Service Saturday, July 10. A Divine Liturgy will follow in St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. Ronald Larko as celebrant. A committal service and interment will follow in St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Leisenring.
To a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.