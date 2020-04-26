Gans
Paul Joseph Wakefield, 74, of Gans, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born January 20, 1946 in Homestead, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Clark Wakefield and Dorothy Catherine Ringheisen Wakefield.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Sally Wakefield; two sons, Michael Wakefield, Canton, Ga., and Eric (Heatherly) Wakefield, Macon, Ga.; granddaughter, Wren Wakefield; and sisters, Eileen Ryder, Pittsburgh, Theresa Wakefield, Erie, and Brigid Richards of Australia.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army for 36 years until his retirement.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Paul was a member of Abundant Life Church in Uniontown.
He was a member of American Legion Post 278, Fairchance Gun Club and the NRA.
Private family arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
Interment and Military Honors will be held at a later date in the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 101, Bellevue, Pa. 15202-3550.
