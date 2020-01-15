East Millsboro
Paul Juran, 85, of East Millsboro, passed peacefully, at home, Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born May 25, 1934, in East Millsboro, a son of the late Anna and Joseph Juran Sr.
Paul was self-employed and retired superintendent of United Brotherhood of Carpenters. He was a member of St. James Church. Paul was an avid hunter and as such was a member of The Sportsmen Association, Nixon Gun Club and National Rifle Association. He loved watching the Steelers and the Pirates one minute and screaming at them the next!
Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Juran Jr. and John Juran, of whom was killed in action during World War II; sisters Frances Cerar, Mary Brnusak and Helen Chrobak.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Irene Lucosky Juran; children Donna (John) Hart, Deborah (Nick) Babko, John P. (Michelle Magerko) Juran and Pauline Bakewell (fiance Bifford Fagan); grandchildren Nicholas (Ashlee) Babko, Matthew (Susanna) Babko, Jonathan (Stacey) Hart, Stephanie Hart, Nicole Bakewell, John Juran and Jessica Juran; great-grandchildren Amelia, Norah, Niko, Jack and Helena; sister Ann Valli; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, January 17, at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with the Rev. Fr. James Petrovsky as celebrant.
Donations in Paul's memory can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.