East Millsboro
Paul Juran, 85, of East Millsboro, passed peacefully, at home, Monday, January 13, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, January 17, at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with the Rev. Fr. James Petrovsky as celebrant.
Donations in Paul's memory can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.