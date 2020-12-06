Uniontown
Paul K. Jesko, 85, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020.
He was born April 22, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of the late Paul and Kathryn Ferrell Jesko. He was the husband of the late Carol Jesko and Annie Jesko and her daughter Leann; father of Terri (Rick) Popson of Uniontown, Kathy (Bruce) Byers of Morgantown, W.Va., Scott (Denise) Jesko of Mt. Pleasant and Kevin (Rachael) Jesko of Farmington; grandfather of Tera (Paris) Stamates, Rick (Leah) Popson Jr., Megan (Russ) Psenicska, Ashley (Cole) Mathis, Lyndsay (Jeremy) Rice, Kenny and Nina Jesko, EJ and Eric DeSabato, Raymond, Morgan and Seirra Seiler; great-grandfather of Ainsley, Anneliese, Amelia, Ella, Avery, Caylee, Luke, Jack, Brice, Ayva and Waylon; brother of Ronny Jesko, Sharon Silbaugh, Jack (Paulette) Jesko, William (Debbie) Jesko and the late Patty, David, Charles and Dicky Jesko. Paul is also survived by his companion, Joanne Zeglen and her children, Michelle (Bob) Ode, Maria (Ed) Townsend and Joe (Deb) Zeglen; her grandchildren, Jeshua Zeglen, Delaney Dickey, Griffin Zeglen, Sharon Humes and Kent Townsend; and great-grandchildren, Julian, Jaylen and Ryleigh.
Paul was a mining engineer and enjoyed golf, model trains and feeding the animals.
Visitation in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and until 11 a.m. Monday when a service will be held in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please wear a mask and practice social distancing when visiting with the family. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
