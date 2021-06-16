Gibbon Glade
Paul Kenneth Haines Sr., 74, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with family by his side.
A son of the late Frederick C. and Ida M. Rishel Haines, he was born June 18, 1946, in Clifton Mills, W.Va.
Paul was a deacon of the Canaan Church of the Brethren and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the telephone company, enjoyed farming, hunting and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Durschlag Haines; a son and his wife, Paul and Brieannan Haines; two daughters and their spouses, Rebecca and William Shaheen, and Emily and Joel Obertance; a brother and his wife, Charles and Phyllis Haines; seven grandchildren, Mikaela Kamp, Adria and Sara Obertance, Nate Shaheen, and Cameron, Colton and Cooper Haines.
Cremation service was provided by CARL R. SPEAR FUNERAL HOME, Brandonville - Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
To honor the wishes of Paul's family and their concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, in Canaan Church of the Brethren, 498 Canaan Church Road, Gibbon Glade, PA 15440, with Pastor Greg Moran and Dave Leamer officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spearfuneralhome.net.
