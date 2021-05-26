Point Marion
On May 25, 2021, the angels in Heaven received Paul Kent “P.K.” Boord, 88, after a brief illness. Paul was born February 1, 1933, in Masontown, a son of the late James E. Boord and Helen Bradigan Boord Demko.
Paul enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1950. He was stationed in Lackland AF Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he obtained his GED. He was then stationed at Eglin AF Base in Pensacola, Fla.
In 1952, he did his tour of duty in the Korean War, where he was stationed at KP-10 for 11 months. In 1953, he returned to Warner-Robins Air Base in Marietta, Ga., as a staff sergeant, which he achieved in only 28 months.
Paul then moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he played minor league baseball until his discharge in 1953. As a student athlete at Vanderbilt University, he played baseball and studied psychology. He then returned home to Smithfield to continue undergrad studies at California University of Pennsylvania in education. He graduated in January of 1958.
During his time at Cal, Paul met the love of his life, Julia Nabors Boord. They married April 2, 1955.
He got his first teaching job in Silver Spring, Md., before returning home to Pennsylvania to continue his teaching career at Albert Gallatin Senior High School from 1960-1969. During that time he also studied at West Virginia University, where he received a master’s degree in education supervision in 1969 and a master’s degree in political science in 1970.
Paul became the principal of Point Marion Jr. High School in 1970, where he remained until 1972. He was then the principal of German Township Senior High School until 1978 and Fairchance Senior High School until 1988. After 35 years in education, he retired from Smithfield Elementary in 1990 after an illustrious career doing what he loved. He remained a substitute teacher for Greene and Albert Gallatin school districts well into his 70’s.
Paul was a member of the PA Retired Teachers Association, AM Vets, Point Marion Eagles and the Uniontown Senior Golf Club. He continued playing golf until age 85 and called many senior golf members friends.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Julia Ann Nabors Boord in 2016; his son, Lawrence Butch Boord in 2012; his son-in-law, Jon Smith in 2012; his brother, Dr. Robert Boord in 2017; and his sister-in-law, Irene Boord in 2020.
Surviving him are his daughter, Celia Smith of Point Marion; and his daughter-in-law, Janet Boord of Greensboro; grandchildren Brianna Vanata (John) of Greensboro, Christopher Boord (fiancee Clarissa Perkins) of Charleston, W.Va., Jesse Boord (girlfriend Carly Shaw) of Morgantown, W.Va., and Tanner Dalton (Kaira), of Morgantown; great-grandchildren John and Sophia Vanata and unborn Baby Dalton; brother Bill Boord of Ormond Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law Mary Boord of Wilmington, Del.; nephews Rod and Keith Boord; and niece Amanda McGrady; along with all of the students and wonderful people who Paul befriended in life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service, Amedysis Hospice and Hillside Manor Personal Care Home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Friday, May 28, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, with Pastor French Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, with full military honors by the Point Marion VFW and American Legion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
