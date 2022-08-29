Paul Kezmarsky

of Mahwah, N.J.
formerly of Pittsburgh and West Leisenring
Paul "Chip" Kezmarsky, 75, of Mahwah, N.J., formerly of Pittsburgh and West Leisenring, passed away peacefully Friday morning, August 26, 2022. His wife and children were by his side.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Rihtarcik Kezmarsky; his son, Paul Jr. and wife Kate, and his son, Ben and wife Kate. He adored his six grandchildren: Jacob, Sofia, Vivienne, Leila, Henry, and Andrew. He is also survived by his siblings, Tom, Dennis and Judy, and their families.
Family and friends will be received at Van Emburgh - Sneider - Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, N.J. from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Mahwah, N.J. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, N.J.
Please visit vanemburghsneider.com for the full obituary.
