Point Marion
Paul L Smithley, 61, of Point Marion, originally from Huntsville, Ala., passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia VanVerth Boord; Stepfather, Charles Boord; his sister, Cathy Boord; and his grandson, Dylan James Smithley.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul (Frankie) Smithley, of Brownsboro, Ala.; his daughter, Rhonda Daniels and son-in-law, Douglas Daniels, both of Point Marion; his daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Reese, of Smithfield; his son, Brian Charles (Marlee), of Masontown.
Left to carry on his legacy are his grandchildren: Malayna and RaeLynn Daniels, Mikah David and Mitchym Paul Reese, Keith Charles, Ryker James, Olliver Quinn and Ariya Katherine.
Also left to cherish his memories, are his siblings: Kenneth Boord, Sue Snyder, Frank (Tammy) Boord, Charlotte Jones, Doris (Mark) Foley and Michelle (Don) Chavous.
Many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and even great-nieces and nephews also mourn their loss.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Uniontown Amedysis Hospice Team. Ron Henry, Tracy and Wendy Vernon, Lindsey Price, and Deborah Crago. Your friendships meant more to him than you may ever know.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Paul wished not to have a funeral, however the family plans to celebrate his life by making sure his final resting place is back home near his parents on "Rock Hill," in Huntsville, Ala.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
