New Salem
Paul McKinley Carroll, 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, of New Salem, passed away quietly on Friday, January 29th, 2021, at his home.
He was born on August 12, 1926, in Beallsville, a son of the late Hobart McKinley and Lillian May Amos Carroll.
Paul was a member of The New Salem Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, Trustee, and President of The Corporation. He was a Veteran of World War II where he proudly served with The United States Armed Forces in the Philippines and in Japan, working as a payroll clerk in General Douglas MacArthur's Headquarters.He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Paul was a lifetime member of The American Legion of New Salem, where he served as Commander and also a lifetime member of The Uniontown V.F.W. Member of The Newboro Indians Club, Coal Hill Football Club, and The New Salem Football Club.
Paul retired from US Steel - Clairton Works, as a well respected brick layer and foreman at the age of 56. Paul had the distinction of being retired longer than he worked.
From an early age, Paul decided that anything he did in his life, he would do to the best of his ability, a principle he instilled in his children. Up until age 18, he never missed a day of school or church. In his teens, Paul was an outstanding basketball and softball player. In newspaper articles, it was quoted that "Paul Carroll will be entered in the books as the all-time basketball great of Beallsville High, a classy forward and a one-man team."
After his marriage, he continued as a softball pitcher and still played when his son, Hobie and his friends became old enough to participate. Everybody knew that Mum and Dad's house was the gathering place after softball games and at Christmas.
After his retirement, golf became his best loved sport, and he golfed everyday that he could, making great friendships with fellow golfers. He continued this until the age of 93, when Springdale Golf Club closed and the Covid-19 Pandemic began.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years: Lucille Mae Spaugy Carroll; son, Paul "Hobie" Carroll ; son-in-law, Walter Velosky, Sr.; brothers, Willis, Floyd, Wayne, Pete, and Dick; sisters, Jean and Jessie.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Roxanne (Albert) Gmutza, Donna (Jerry) Kovell, Dana Velosky; daughter-in-law, Sandy Carroll; brother, Earl Carroll; grandchildren, Wally Velosky, Jamie (Dave) Leichliter, Luke (Ashley) Carroll, Elizabeth (Heath) Glumac, Jessi Kovell, Allyson Gmutza (Shawn), Brett (Nikki) Carroll, Dr. Lara Kovell (Stephen), Paul (Jessica) Gmutza, Abby (Ryan) Cheberenchick, Arianne Gmutza, Deanna Kovell; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Velosky; Evan, Avery, and Adrienne Leichliter; Larkin and Lincoln Carroll; Tyler and Chase Glumac; Sophia and Maria Capan; Brooks and Harlan Carroll; Samuel, Addison, Eleanor, and Jonathan Juraschek; Arabella and Dean Gmutza; Emmeline Cheberenchick; McKinley Gmutza-Jordan and Skylar Jordan. Many nieces and nephews and his special Springdale Golf Club Buddies.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m today, Monday in The New Salem Presbyterian Church, 27 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA. Funeral Services on Tuesday will be private for the immediate family only. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HONE, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to The New Salem Presbyterian Church Building and Grounds Fund PO Box 455 New Salem, PA 15468
