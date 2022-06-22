McClellandtown
Paul Melvin Allison Jr., 58, most recently of McClellandtown, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 28, 1964 in Uniontown, son of the late Paul M. Allison Sr and Beverly Dawn Perrine. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Keith Perrine.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Ariana Nicole Allison. Also surviving are siblings; Lisa Gluvna (Mike), Lara Yowler (Mark Switch) with whom he resided, Kelly Allison, Catherine Allison (Ryan), and David Murphy (Tina); and a special friend, Melissa Knight.
As per family request, there will be no public visitation. A very special thank You to WVU Hospice Staff for the care and compassion extended to Paul during his illness. Arrangements are being coordinated by the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, PA.
