Vanderbilt
Paul Peter Zitney, 78, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 27, 1942, in Bitner, a son of the late Peter and Veronica Myden Zitney.
He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Throughout his life, Paul was a hardworking farmer, where he would rent farms throughout different counties in Pennsylvania to get the work done.
He was a member of the Westmoreland Tractor Pulling Association and had won multiple trophies at many competitions and fairs that he attended.
Paul had a love for tractors, especially John Deere, and always made sure to let everyone know "My blood bleeds green."
Paul is survived by his longtime companion, Janet Jacobs; children, Paul Zitney, Michele Kenney, Barbara Zitney and Steve Zitney; grandchildren, Gregory, Brad, Brianna, Amber, Jasmine, Christina, Jerod, Savannah and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Alexander, Spencer, Adelyn and Amelia; previous wife and friend, Susan Shaw; and siblings, Stella Zitney and Louis Zitney (Chuck).
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Zitney-Felton.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, when the blessing service will be held with Rev. Father Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Connellsville.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
