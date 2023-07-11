formerly of Perryopolis
Paul Robert Allison, of Edgewater, Md., passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. He was born November 27, 1945, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul and Ethel Allison of Perryopolis.
He is survived by his husband, Frank Caesar Branchini of Edgewater, Md.; his brother-in-law and sister, Joe and June Lucas of Ruckersville, Va.; his sister-in-law, Natalie Branchini Kirby of Oldsmar, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Perryopolis and graduated from Frazier High School in Perryopolis, Westminster College in New Wilmington, and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
He worked for the U.S. Army and for the Inspector General of the Department of Defense.
He worked with the Alexandria (Virginia) Gay and Lesbian Community Association to add protections for gay and lesbian people to the city's human rights ordinance. Alexandria was the first Virginia jurisdiction to prohibit discrimination against gay and lesbian people.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, in the Annapolis Friends Meeting, 351 Dubois Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.