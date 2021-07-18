Paul Robert Mihalcin

Star Junction
Paul Robert "Bob" Mihalcin, 79, of Star Junction, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, after battling lung cancer. He was born December 14, 1941, in Whitsett, a son of Andrew and Mary Tucker Mihalcin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose Mihalcin, Steve Mihalcin, Margaret Barcovtch, Elanor Barbus, Darlene Basista, Kathryn Verba and John Mihalcin.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita Barbara Winny Mihalcin; daughter Kimberly Corbett and her husband, Paul of Perryopolis; son Robert Andrew Mihalcin and his wife, Linda of Charleroi; grandchildren Justin Mihalcin, Baylee Mihalcin, Brayden Mihalcin, Paul Michael and Jakeb Corbett; and great-grandchildren Dominic Corbett, Isabella Corbett; sisters Susan Hall (Jacob) of Belle Vernon, Mary Batronis of Florida and Karen Scanlan (Bruce) of West Virginia.
In honoring Bob's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Bob's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.