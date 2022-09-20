Smock
Paul "Paulie" Stephen Shenal Jr., 57, of Smock, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paulie was born on September 3, 1965, in Uniontown, to Paul & Mildred Kalafut Shenal.
Paulie was a member of the St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church in Grindstone. Paulie was the world's greatest uncle to all his nieces and nephews, who meant the world to him.
Surviving to cherish Paulie's memory is his father, Paul S. Shenal Sr., of Smock; his sister, Paula (Bill) Shenal Golden, of Grindstone, and their children, Lucas, Evan and Lila; his brothers, Stephen (Ida Maise) Shenal, of Smock and their children, Stephen (fiancee Jonica Pleban) and Lindsey, and John (Megan Maginnis) Shenal, of Wilmington, Del. and their children, Grace and Elijah.
Paulie is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Kalafut Shenal; and his grandparents.
Friends and family will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, where a prayer service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia's in Grindstone. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net
