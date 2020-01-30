Hopwood
Paul Thomas Jr., 87, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home, with his loving wife and children by his side. He was born September 17, 1932, in Dunbar, a son of the late Paul Thomas Sr. and Goldie Smitley Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Greg L. Adams; and brothers James and Clyde Thomas.
Paul was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Point Marion High School. Paul was proud of his service in the United States Army, 1953-1961, as a sergeant in the military police.
Paul enjoyed gardening and home improvement projects and loved teaching his children and grandchildren about responsibility and work ethics. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor.
Left to cherish Paul's life are his wife of 67 years, Patricia Minnick Thomas; children Dr. Barbara E. Ackerman, Paul W. Thomas and wife Melinda, Joseph W. Thomas, Linda Sue Giannopoulos, Laura Griffin, Robin Johnson and husband Mark, Karen T. Adams, and Renee A. Thomas; sister Betty Cope; brother-in-law Gary Minnick; nephew Ron Minnick and wife Lois; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, followed by a service celebrating Paul's life at 11, with Pastor David H. McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Full military rites will be accorded at graveside by AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Face Book page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.