Paul Thomas Jr., 87, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, followed by a service celebrating Paul’s life at 11, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Full military rites will be accorded at graveside by AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
