September 2, 1930 -
November 8, 2021
Paul T. Sucevic, 91, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 8, 2021, while resting peacefully at home. A long battle with dementia afforded him many years beyond that, which was predicted through faith, healthy eating and close monitoring of his daily activities.
Anyone who knew Paul, knew his compassion, strength and integrity was strong.
As the former president of SPK Engineering, Inc., partnered with Domenic Piccolomini and Rob Kuchar, Paul was the lead bridge engineer / designer for the company that has produced many roadway and bridge projects throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, some of which have received design awards.
After retiring nearly 16 years ago, Paul had maintained his independence, living on his own and enjoying the wonderful Laurel Mountains, while living in Markleysburg, a passion he had since a teenager.
Paul enjoyed walking the outdoors, gardening, fishing, watching the abundant wildlife, playing and watching golf, basketball, baseball, hockey, football and several different game shows. In the evenings, while spending time with his favorite great-grand doggy, Theo, he would be building puzzles and playing solitaire games on his iPad consuming the hours as he enjoyed his retirement.
Paul acquired a B.S. degree in Mathematics at Saint Vincent College and a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering at Carnegie Institute of Technology. In 2012, Paul was inducted into St. Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball, and also played for the Duquesne Serbs, a semi-pro team after leaving college.
Paul was also a former member of St. Theresa Church in Uniontown and a life-member of ASHE Southwest and the Croatian Fraternal Union of America.
Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Lipchack; mother Mary and father Michael Sucevic.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol; sister, Cecilia Zabelsky and her family of Irwin; his daughter, Michele Hajduk and her fiance, Sam McDade of Smock; grandson, Michael Hajduk and his wife, Tammy of Flatwoods; granddaughter, Amanda Tretinik and her husband, Blake; great-grandchildren, Onika, Sammy and Karter Tretinik, all of Uniontown; son, David Sucevic and his wife, Deborah; granddaughters, Abby and Lizzy Sucevic of Hunker; caregiver/son, Paul Sucevic and his wife, Jayme of Markleysburg; and grandson, Thomas Sucevic of Beaver Falls.
Dad lived a full life, and will be dearly missed by all who were close to him.
A special and well deserved thank you goes to his recent home care nurses, social workers, chaplin and health aides from Amedysis, who provided him his remaining days' care at home, and especially to his weekday caregivers, who have been instrumental in his well-being over the last few years.
Friends and family will be received in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, November 11, when parting prayers will be said.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in honor of Paul to Tunnel to Towers at www.t2t.org, and/or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org to help the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
