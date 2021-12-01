Brownsville
Paul Verne Simcoke, 66, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on October 15, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Verne and Helen B. Estman Simcoke.
Paul is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindi Louise Palaisa Simcoke; children, Amber Simcoke, Nick Simcoke, Brandon Simcoke all of Brownsville; brother, David Simcoke and his wife, Olga of Clinton Township, Mich..
He enjoyed watching sports. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed doing yard work, work around the house, enjoyed summers cooking on the grill, swimming in the pool, and sitting on the deck with his family.
He worked in Route Sales for almost 40 years. He worked for Novelty Inc., for almost 30 years, and after that he worked at Herr's Foods.
Paul's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 North Mill Street, New Salem, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Father Marion Libres Pates as celebrant. Interment is private.
