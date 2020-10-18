Uniontown
Paula Ann Johnston Haragos, 63, of Uniontown, died peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Medical Center. She was born March 4, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of Paul Thomas Johnston and Linda M. Neratka Johnston. In addition to her parents, Paula was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas W. Johnston; and a sister, Pamela Johnston.
Paula graduated from Uniontown High School with the Class of 1975. She worked as a factory worker for Berkley Surgical before her retirement. Paula was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Her children and grandchildren were her life.
Left to cherish Paula's memory are her son, Jeff A. Thompson of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Paulette L. Thompson Hair of Uniontown; two grandsons, Richard Urick and Gibson Hair; and a sister, Valerie Johnston of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Memorial Mass in Paula's memory will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19, in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
Donations in Paula's memory may be made to the Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
