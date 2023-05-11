formerly of Uniontown
Paula Cales Axten, caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this world Tuesday, May 9, 2023, surrounded by her family in Simpsonville, S.C.
Paula was the sixth child born September 15, 1953, to Carl and Florence Cales, in Brownsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as sister, Marlene Persichitti.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melissa Mothes Cooper of Ocala, Fla.; and son, Charles Mothes of Allenstown, N.H. She will be missed by her beloved grandchildren, Emma Steinmeyer, Nathan Mothes, Jacob Mothes and Blake Mothes.
She is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, Carol Robey and Helen Carroll (Jack) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; Nancy Shelton (Jim) of Lohman, Mo.; Cynthia Quiring (Kevin) of North Olmstead, Ohio; Holly Ritchey, Renee Mehalik (Matt), Michele Forcina, James Cales (Debra) and Daniel Cales (Belinda) of Tower Hill #2; and Kevin Cales (Jodie) of Simpsonville, S.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Paula loved to travel to Walt Disney World and collect items from the theme parks. It was her home away from home.
In lieu of a service, a private celebration of life will be held. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
