McClellandtown
Paula K. Baron, 66, of McClellandtown, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, with her family and friends by her side. She was born July 21, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James Vail and Pearl Vail.
Paula is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank Baron; his children, son Brett Baron and wife Emily, and daughter Breanne Paull and husband Danny; and grandchildren Ellie and Alex Baron.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors planting flowers and playing with her "furry friends" Lady, Cooper and Mack.
Paula worked for many years as an assembler at Rockwell Manufacturing in Uniontown and in later years was a self-employed seamstress.
Funeral arrangements are private for the family and have been entrusted to the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
