Smithfield
Paula M. Morris Guthrie, 62, of Smithfield, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was born February 5, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of Warren and Patricia Blair Morris.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Paul Guthrie Sr.; children, Paul Guthrie Jr. (Kendra), Denise Raymond (Dan), Michael Guthrie (Crystal), Tim Guthrie (Lisa), and Bill Guthrie (Amanda). She had eight grandchildren, Danny, Samantha, Paul III "PJ", Leighlyn, Nikolas, Bryan, Scott and Mark; two great-grandchildren, Pex and Paul IV "Little PJ"; several siblings, Larry, Audrey, Jimmy, Donald (Ada), Liz (Barry), Susan, and George (Cheryle); sister-in-law, Sharon; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends.
Proceeding her in death were her parents; brother, Warren "Junior"; sister, Darla; sister-in-law, Cindy; and a very special nephew, Adam.
Paula was a light in numerous lives a best friend to many. She was the best nana to her grandchildren and many other children. She loved spending time at her brother, George and wife Cheryle's daycare in which all the kids came to know and love her like family.
Paula loved her family and enjoyed cooking family dinners and card nights. To Paula, there was nothing more important than the time with her family. Words cannot say how much she will be missed because to know her was to love her.
In her free time she loved her casinos, cash bashes, and watching Gunsmoke nightly with her husband.
She was a member at Masontown Methodist Church. She was a very giving person and befriended everyone she met. She continued to give even after her death by being an organ donor.
Viewing is from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, where a final viewing will held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, with the memorial service immediately following.
A burial service will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, with Pastor Debbie Lambert officiating.
