Connellsville
Paula Marie Martin, 67, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the Amedisys Hospice Center at Laurel Ridge Center, in Uniontown.
She was born August 21, 1955, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Robert E. Martin Sr. and Stella M. "Mimi" Helkowsky Martin.
She had three favorite brothers: her Brother Dad, Robert E. Martin, Jr.; her Brother with Kids, Dennis J. Martin and his wife, Rita R. Martin; and her Mountain Brother, Timothy A. Martin and his wife, Stella M. Bell Martin.
Paula is also survived by nieces, Melissa A. Martin and Gina M. Martin and her husband, Chris Imbrogno (known to Paula as "Lover Boy"); nephew, Christopher T. Martin; and her uncle, Russell Martin of Youngstown, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Many individuals and family members have meant so much to Paula. She now has reunited with them. Paula enjoyed making hooked rugs, playing cards and tea parties. She loved swimming, vacations at the beach and eating chocolate, especially cakes, cookies, candy and Little Debbie desserts. She also liked crafts and programs at the adult day care.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m.. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The family extends a special thank you to Fayette Resources, Twin Trees, Laurel Ridge Center and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayette Resources Fund in honor of Paula.
