Smithfield
Paulette Bosley, 72, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Paulette was born October 17, 1947, to Helen Wiles and Paul Capron.
Paulette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Bosley; and her parents.
She was a loving homemaker and devoted mother. Paulette lived life by enjoying the simple pleasures of spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Michael R. Bosley and his wife, Anna; Kennith P. Bosley; her sister, Judi Coulter; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are invited to the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, to reminisce, grieve and support each other; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, followed by a service. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are greatly appreciated.
