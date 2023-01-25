Belle Vernon
Paulette Radock, 75, of Belle Vernon, passed away at Family Hospice Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, of pancreatic cancer.
She was born October 11, 1947 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Pauline Radock.
Paulette was a 1965 graduate of Bellmar High School, a 1968 graduate of Presbyterian University Hospital School of Nursing, and a 1991 graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Nursing. She was employed for 42 years as an RN in the CCU at UPMC Presbyterian.
Paulette was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a former member of the Penn Sembles Adult Tamburitza Orchestra, the Croatian Fraternal Union, the Serb National Federation, and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
The highlight of her life was four trips to the former Yugoslavia to visit the birthplace of her parents and meet extended family members.
Paulette was the youngest of eight children and was preceded in death by brothers, Michael of Ann Arbor, Mich., Joseph, Richard and George of Belle Vernon, and Steve of Baltimore, Md.; sister, Sophia Cutter of Belle Vernon; nieces, Karen Jackson of England, Patti Staines and Linda Streb of Baltimore; and nephew, Robert Radock of Orlando, Fla.
She is survived by her brother, Charles of Wexford; nieces, Vicki Beckman, Lorri Jo Kujawski, Lisa Bonifate and Kathleen Radock; nephews, Richard Radock, Martin Radock, William Radock and James Radock; numerous great-nieces and great nephews; and her beloved ragdoll cats Stefan, Sara, and Sasha.
“Polly” to family and friends, she was the consummate caregiver, both in her long nursing career, as well as to her immediate and extended family. For many years, she hosted a cherished extended family dinner to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
Paulette will be greatly missed but warmly remembered.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon. 724-929-5300. www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A Pomen service will be held at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Sasa Nedic and Rev. Rodney Torbch co-officiating.
Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Route 21 Rd., Carmichaels, PA 15320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.