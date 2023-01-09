Uniontown
Pauline Agnes Kollar Wilkinson, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 8, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Visitation continues in the funeral home until 9:15 a.m. Monday, January 9, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to her favorite charity, St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
