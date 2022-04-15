LaBelle
Pauline Danko Bennett, 97, of LaBelle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born on December 9, 1924, in Young Township, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Brody Danko.
Pauline was an avid gardener, housewife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Bennett; and her son, John Steven “Banjo” Bennett.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James “Butch” Bennett, Carla Bennett, Christine Rakushin and husband, Stephen, Stanley Bennett, and Paul Bennett and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Jay, Michael, Jeffrey and wife, Kim, Erica and husband, Andy, Ethan and Ava; also survived by great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Paul and wife, Betty Danko; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the loving care they provided to Pauline.
Services will be private and in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
