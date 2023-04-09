Footedale
Pauline “Polly” Janet Gaffey, 86, of German Township, Footedale, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 20, 1936, in Uniontown Hospital, a daughter of Frank T. Burke and Frances E. Sheminsky Burke.
Polly grew up in Lambert and graduated from German Township High School in 1954. She was a cheerleader for three years and her senior year she was voted class comedienne.
She was a hard worker her whole life; she started working at the age of 12 during summers in her aunt’s store. She worked 34 years in the meat department at the former Moss Supermarket.
After her retirement she drove many years back and forth to Canada spending time with her daughter and granddaughter. She was an avid sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates up until she passed. She loved her family and would do anything to help and protect them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David O. Gaffey Sr.; brothers, Eugene and Donald Burke; sister, Patricia “Patty” Pikulski; three beloved nephews, Tony Pikulsi, Don and Joe Burke.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Theresa Smith; son, David O. Gaffey Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lori; two grandchildren, David “Bunny” Gaffey, and Torrie “her lightbulb” Smith; her great-granddaughter, Willa Elizabeth; her sister, Victoria “Vickie” DeHanis; goddaughters, Veronica Kutek, Andrea Craig and Susan Spak; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Polly’s immediate family gathered together from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., New Salem. A Funeral Mass followed at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footedale. Interment followed at St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
A celebration of Polly’s life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memorial contributions can be forwarded to the family through the funeral home or at kish-fabry.com.
