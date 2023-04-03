Footedale
Pauline "Polly" Janet Gaffey, 86, of German Township, Footedale, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 20, 1936, in Uniontown Hospital, a daughter of Frank T. Burke, and Frances E. Sheminsky Burke.
Polly grew up in Lambert and graduated in 1954 from German Township High School. She was a cheerleader and was voted class comedian her senior year.
She worked from the time she was 12 for her aunt in the summer at a company store. Polly was a hard worker and working her whole life. She worked 34 years in the meat department at the former Moss Supermarket.
After retirement, she spent years driving back and forth from Canada to spend time with her daughter and granddaughter. She was an avid sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates up until the night she passed. She loved her family and would do anything to help or protect them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David O. Gaffey Sr.; brothers, Eugene and Donald Burke; sister, Patricia "Patty" Pikulski; and three beloved nephews, Tony, Don and Joe.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Theresa Smith; son, David Gaffey and daughter-in-law, Lori Gaffey; two grandchildren, David "Bunny" Gaffey and Torrie "her lightbulb" Smith; great-granddaughter, Willa Elizabeth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Polly's immediate family gathered together from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., New Salem. A Funeral Mass followed at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church (Footedale Worship Center). Interment followed at the St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
A celebration of Polly's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be forwarded to the family through the funeral home along with any condolences, at kish-fabry.com.
