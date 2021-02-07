Uniontown
Pauline Lorence, 94, of Uniontown, formerly of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away peacefully Monday, February 1, 2021.
Pauline was born in Haydentown December 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul Baranek and Mary Zapotosky Baranek.
Pauline is survived by loving family, who will miss her dearly, sister Kathryn "Sissy" Baranek; stepson Carroll Ray (Charlotte) Lorence of New Braunfels, Texas; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Patricia Baranek; special nieces Angela (John) McCord, Roxann Humbert and Michelle Humbert; godson John (Debby) Humbert; nieces Sherry (Tim) Ryan and Terri Baranek; nephew Kevin (Kelly) Humbert; several great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Ray Lorence; stepson Verold Leroy "Butch" Lorence; stepdaughter Teresa Noaline Lorence; brother Fred (Ann) Baranek; sister Marianne (John) Humbert; brother Paul Baranek; and great-nephew Scott Humbert.
Pauline graduated in 1946 from the former Georges Township High School in York Run, and was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Fairchance. She was fondly called "Gypsy" by her family for her love of dancing, large dangly earrings, and colorful clothing. She enjoyed traveling and lived in several states including California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. In her spare time, she enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was also famous for her homemade tortillas and chili verde, which the family always requested on special occasions.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her cousin Monica Thomas, and daughter Anna Margaret McLaughlin for their special devotion and care of Pauline, to Beverly E. for being the best and most caring roommate anyone could ask for, and the staff at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center for the compassionate care they provided during her stay at the Center.
Arrangements are being handled by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance. Father Douglas Dorula will give a blessing for the family at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fairchance. Due to Covid-19, there will be no public viewing. A memorial celebration for Pauline will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Pauline's name to Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 50 N. Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 70 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Please share your fondest remembrances and condolences at the tribute wall: https://www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com/obituary/Pauline-Lorence
