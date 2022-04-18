Harrison Park
Pauline Mae Brant Norton, 99, of Harrison Park, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in her home, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born October 9, 1922, in Uniontown (Amend), to Asa and Dolly Clark Brant.
Pauline and her husband, Paul, were proud to say they were one of the first to buy property in Harrison Park. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very hard worker and loved cleaning her house and working in her flower garden; she could grow anything from a seed to a clipping. She also loved painting, sketching and artwork.
Pauline was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church and loved leading people to Jesus. She is now where she longed to be, with the love of her life, her husband, Paul. Pauline is the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Paul E. Norton.
She is survived by daughters, Carolyn F. (Kenneth Sr.) Peoples and Denise A. (Larry) Baughman; grandchildren, Kenneth Peoples Jr., Kevin Peoples, Ron Brown and Paul Brown; and sister, Donna Ray (the late Paul) Swaney.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ronald Brown; brothers, Charles F. Brant and Harold W. (Katherine) Brant; sisters, Dorothy (Charles) Karwatsky, Betty (James) Delaney and Mildred Jean (Michael) Basarab; and sister-in-law, Margaret Willis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, with Pastor Chris Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the first responders from Penn Township and White Oak EMS, the doctors and nurses at Forbes Regional Hospital and Redstone, and hospice nurses and caregivers for taking great care of their mother.
Condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
