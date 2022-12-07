Smithfield
Pauline May Dunham Weller, 92, of Smithfield, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Born on May 15, 1930, in Gans, a daughter of the late Paul E. Dunham, Sr. and Sylvia Mae Umble Dunham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Weller; one daughter, Nancy Jane Stafford; sister, Loretta “Jane” Monahan; brother-in-law, George “Bill” Monahan; two brothers, Paul “Junior” Dunham and Donald “Don” Dunham; sister-in-law, Ruthie Dunham; granddaughter, Melinda Kennison; and great-grandson Adam Bales.
Pauline is survived by her son, Gerald “Jerry” Kennison (Mooneen) of Statesville, N.C.; son-in-law, Gary Stafford Sr. of Smithfield; four grandchildren: Gary “GJ” Stafford (Dawnetta) of Smithfield, Kristi Kennison, Jeremy Kennison (Katrina) and Jennie Kennison, all of Statesville; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition, Pauline is survived by two sisters, Janet Franks (Howard) and Audrey (Ralph) Strimel; sister-in-law Theresa Dunham; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pauline enjoyed camping, shopping, watching TV and bus tours. She also loved her precious dog Daisy May. Previously, Pauline worked at Mac Burchinals restaurant, Lake View and G.C. Murphy, where she and her sister Jane were known as the Murphy Sisters.
The family extends their gratitude to Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation and 365 Hospice’s staff. Following Pauline’s wishes, there will be no public viewing or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA. In accordance with the families wishes there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.